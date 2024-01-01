PSG sign Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Gremio - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 21, 2023 Sao Paulo's Lucas Beraldo in action with Gremio's Luis Suarez
Paris St Germain have signed Brazilian centre-back Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo on a five-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

The 20-year-old was a regular starter in Sau Paulo's top-flight matches and was part of their Copa do Brasil winning team in 2023. He has also played for the Brazil U-20 side.

"I’m really happy to be joining a club as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain. This is an important step in my career and one that will help me to move forward," Beraldo said in a statement.

PSG have a five-point lead in the race to their third Ligue 1 title in a row, and face Toulouse in the French Champions Trophy final on Wednesday. REUTERS

