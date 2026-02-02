PSG score late winner as they go back to top of Ligue 1

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

STRASBOURG, France, Feb 1 - Ten-man Paris Saint-Germain scored a late winner to claim a 2-1 victory at Racing Strasbourg on Sunday and return to the summit of Ligue 1.

Nuno Mendes secured three vital points in the 81st minute, six minutes after the champions had been reduced to 10 men with the dismissal of right back Achraf Hakimi.

Senny Mayulu had put PSG ahead in the 22nd minute, one minute after Strasbourg’s Joaquin Panichelli saw his penalty saved by Matvey Safonov.

But the home side took only five minutes to equalise through Guela Doue, whose younger brother, France international Desire, came on at halftime for the visitors.

PSG played the last 15 minutes down to 10 men after Hakimi was sent off for a studs high challenge on Panichelli. The African Footballer of the Year was initially cautioned but that was changed from yellow to red after a VAR review.

Hakimi’s sending-off meant Warren Zaire-Emery had to move back to cover at right back and it was from his run down the flank and subsequent cross that Mendes headed home with nine minutes remaining as he stole in unmarked from the left.

The victory sees PSG move up to 48 points, two ahead of second placed Racing Lens while Strasbourg remained in seventh spot on 30 points at the end of a lively encounter at Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg won their penalty after a VAR review for a handball from Marquinhos as he blocked a shot from Abdoul Ouattara.

But Safonov saved for a fifth time this season, from seven spot kicks faced, enhancing his reputation as a penalty save specialist.

A blunder by home captain Mamadou Sarr then allow Mayulu to score but a quick counter had the Alsace side level as Ben Chilwell sped down the left wing and Doue slid home the ball with some precision as he sprinted to make a connection with the pass.

Hakimi’s dismissal, which means he misses next Sunday’s meeting with Olympique de Marseille, offered Strasbourg the opportunity to take charge in the final stages and they will be disappointed with their poor defending as Mendes snatched the three points. REUTERS