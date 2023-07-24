PSG say Saudi’s Al-Hilal can talk to Kylian Mbappe after world record €300 million bid: source

PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al-Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a world record €300 million (S$442.7 million) bid, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe, who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

“PSG have given Al Hilal permission to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe about a transfer for €300 million,” the source said.

The current world record transfer is €222 million for Neymar, when he moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

But Mbappe is refusing to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he has already struck a deal to move to Real Madrid next year.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let Mbappe, the French top flight’s highest scorer for the last five seasons, go for free.

The Ligue 1 champions excluded the 24-year-old from their pre-season tour of Asia as a contract stand-off between the forward and the club rumbles on. Mbappe is training with the club’s reserve team in France.

The source said Real were among a group of other clubs which had also expressed an interest in Mbappe.

“In the group so far that have expressed their interest there are Manchester United, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Tottenham (Hotspur) and obviously the Saudi club and Real Madrid,” the source said.

On Sunday, Foot Mercato reported Al-Hilal will offer a contract worth €400 million over two years to Mbappe.

Sky Sports suggested last week that “Mbappe is prepared to sit out an entire season and leave PSG on a free”.

PSG captain Marquinhos said on Sunday he hoped the club would solve its dispute with Mbappe and welcome the France superstar back into the squad for the upcoming season.

“He is an exceptional player but it is a decision that was taken over our heads, by the management,” Marquinhos said, in the Japanese city of Osaka.