PSG reject Real's offer for Mbappe

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain yesterday turned down Real Madrid's bid to prise away French forward Kylian Mbappe, with sporting director Leonardo saying the offer of €160 million (S$254 million) was "not enough" for a player they wanted "to keep".

The news of the bid was reported on Tuesday, and sources close to Spanish La Liga giants Real admitted to ESPN that negotiations with the French side "will be difficult", but they were still hoping to conclude a deal before the transfer window closes next Tuesday.

"Our position has always been to keep Kylian, to renew his contract which expires in a year," said Leonardo to the media.

He went on to describe the Spanish club's approach as "disrespectful, incorrect and illegal".

France's L'Equipe said PSG were determined to keep Mbappe until at least the end of his contract in June next year, even if he could then leave for free.

Spain's Marca said the move was a first step by Real, who have long had their sights on the 22-year-old World Cup winner, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and had reportedly said he wanted to move to Spain.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Tuesday: "Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid. This summer or next summer as free agent, he wants to make his childhood dream come true.

"That's why he's turning down PSG new contract bids. NO English clubs in the race. Real offered €160m. NO green light from PSG as of now."

The AS website quoted Real sources as saying that the fact money was not an issue for wealthy Qatar-owned PSG was an obstacle for Real.

PSG had believed that the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona this summer would convince Mbappe that he would be part of a formidable front three with Messi and Neymar as they go in search of a first Champions League crown.

Following Messi's signing, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Mbappe "has no reason to do anything else" but stay.

Should he leave, a huge transfer fee would recoup some of the costs of Messi's salary package, which includes €35 million wages per season for two years, after they signed the six-time Ballon d'Or winner this month.

PSG ended last season with only one major trophy, the French Cup, after losing the league title by one point to Lille and crashing out in the Champions League semi-finals.

Real were runners-up in La Liga last term to city rivals Atletico.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, on loan initially and permanently a year later in a deal valued at €180 million - the second-most expensive transfer fee behind Neymar's €222 million.

He has scored once and provided two assists in three appearances so far this term with Messi expected to make his PSG debut at Reims on Sunday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE