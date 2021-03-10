PSG out to win over Messi by beating Barca

PARIS • As Lionel Messi comes to Paris this week with Barcelona in the Champions League for a tie that is nearly done and dusted, the inevitable temptation is to wonder if the Argentinian might be a regular fixture in the French capital next season.

That remains the nightmare scenario for Barcelona fans, even if their new president Joan Laporta announced on Sunday that Messi was "convinced he wants to stay".

Barcelona, like Real Madrid, fear the threat to their status at the top of the European game posed by Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain and Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City.

On the evidence of the first leg of their last-16 tie, PSG have bypassed Barca. Their 4-1 win at the Nou Camp means it would take a stunning turnaround in today's return leg to stop them from reaching the quarter-finals.

A move to one of Spain's giants was long seen as the pinnacle for players, but times have changed, as proven by Neymar's transfer to PSG for a world-record €222 million (S$355.5 million) in 2017.

PSG and City are probably the only likely destinations for Messi should he leave when his contract ends on June 30. But could a switch to Paris really happen?

"Great players like Messi will always be on PSG's list," insisted PSG sporting director Leonardo in January. "We are sat at the big table with all those who are keeping a close eye on it. Well, we are not sat down yet, but we have reserved a seat just in case."

PSG would not need to pay a transfer fee, and Messi - who turns 34 in June - would be joining a club better placed in the short term to win the Champions League. He would also be teaming up with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino, the manager.

"I have to be careful not to talk about players who are at other clubs," Pochettino said. "Great players can play for any team."

Yet Messi does not represent the future. Kylian Mbappe, 22, scorer of a hat-trick in the first leg, does. PSG's energy and finances need to be focused on the future of Mbappe and Neymar, 29. Both are out of contract at the end of next season. Leonardo said a new deal for Neymar was "on the right track", while Mbappe admitted he is mulling over what to do next.

PSG have three confirmed injury absentees in Neymar (thigh), Moise Kean (coronavirus) and Juan Bernat (knee).

Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo are doubts for Barca while Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are ruled out.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG V BARCELONA

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am