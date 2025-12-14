PSG move top with nervy 3-2 win at bottom club Metz

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONGEVILLE-LES-METZ, France, Dec 13 - Paris St Germain moved provisionally top of Ligue 1 with a 3-2 win at bottom club Metz on Saturday where the champions twice had a two-goal cushion cut and Goncalo Ramos, Quentin Ndjantou and Desire Doue were all on the scoresheet for the ‍visitors.

PSG are ​on 36 points, two ahead of Lens who host Nice on Sunday while Metz ‍remain bottom of the standings with 11 points.

PSG struggled to create any early chances against Metz who have the worst defensive record in the league this ​season, conceding ​34 goals in their 15 previous games, but finally found a way through in the 31st minute.

Lee Kang-in played a one-two from a short corner before floating the ball towards the six-yard area where Ramos steered his header into the bottom corner.

PSG scored their ‍second eight minutes later. Ibrahim Mbaye played a pinpoint pass across the box for Ndjantou to slide in and net his first ​goal for the club. The 18-year-old became PSG's 17th different ⁠goalscorer in Ligue 1 this campaign.

Ramos wasted a gilt-edged chance to score another goal minutes earlier when his touch let him down as he tried to round the keeper and, out of nowhere, three minutes before the break Metz pulled one back.

Habib Diallo had a shot blocked in the box and when the ​ball came out to Jessy Deminguet he smacked a half-volley into the roof of the net to set up a more intriguing second half.

Metz keeper Jonathan Fischer ‌denied Ndjantou, Ramos and Lee as PSG looked to kill ​off any hopes of a Metz comeback after halftime but the hosts almost found an equaliser before the hour mark.

Diallo volleyed narrowly wide and moments later, PSG keeper Matvey Safonov got down well to parry away a Koffi Kouao strike.

But, just when the hosts were enjoying their best period, PSG launched a counter attack from the resulting corner which sent substitute Doue through on goal and he made no mistake with a composed finish in the 63rd minute.

Mbaye's shot rocked the crossbar as PSG began to turn the screw and Fischer made another fine save ‍from Doue's ferocious strike.

METZ MOMENT OF MAGIC

Metz refused to bow and nine minutes from time the home side created a beautiful ​goal to set up a nervy ending for the visitors.

Giorgi Tsitaishvili made a bursting run with the ball into the box from the wing and although ​he momentarily lost possession, Gauthier Hein played a clever backheeled pass back to Tsitaishvili who rifled ‌his shot into the far corner.

PSG held on, but Metz will take satisfaction from their performance and if they can produce this type of display against lesser sides, they might be able to ‌avoid a swift return to Ligue 2. REUTERS