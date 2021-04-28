PSG in bullish mood against 'great' City

PARIS • Although Paris Saint-Germain have knocked out Barcelona and holders Bayern Munich, coach Mauricio Pochettino has urged his team to keep their feet on the ground when they face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final today.

With all his best players at his disposal, PSG enter the tie full of confidence, but also with caution.

"I think City are one of the greatest teams in the world with the best coach and it will be as tough as against Bayern at least," Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

"Tougher? We'll see. We're confident but despite all the theories, the most important things will be the 180 minutes on the pitch.

"For me, it's a battle between two big clubs, PSG and City."

The Argentinian led Tottenham past Pep Guardiola's men in the 2019 quarter-finals en route to their first Champions League final, but he claimed to have learned "nothing" from the clashes, with only one previous meeting between both sides in the competition - the 2016 quarter-finals - won 3-2 on aggregate by City.

PSG, one of the teams who declined to take part in the failed Super League, face a club who were one of the founding members of the project but none of that will matter at the Parc des Princes.

Neither have lifted the European Cup and this is just PSG's third appearance and City's second at this stage.

However, PSG have shed their reputation of chokers after memorable meltdowns in recent years, and are in the last four for the second year in a row.

Having also reached the final against Bayern last year, they aim to take the final step this time.

"The club have grown, we are now among the top four, five or six teams across the leagues," said Neymar on his team's continued improvement in Europe.

"PSG now get the respect they deserve. We have all the qualities to put our hands on the trophy."

3 Appearances of PSG in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Like today's opponents, Guardiola yesterday confirmed his side had a clean bill of health, before hinting they will go on the front foot and try to seize an advantage to set themselves up nicely for next week's tie at the Etihad.

"We travel with the idea to win the game, no more than that," the Catalan said.

Asked about the threat of Kylian Mbappe, whose sheer pace on the counter was the primary reason why Barca and Bayern were eliminated, Guardiola revealed that he had a plan to stop him.

"Of course, we have to adjust something, when you play against these players.

"At the same time, we've fought arriving at this stage for many, many years. We try to impose, to be what we have done these five years together.

"We try to be ourselves and get the result we need for the second leg."

PSG V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am