PSG held to goalless draw as Athletic Bilbao's Simon shines between the posts

Dec 10 - Paris St Germain played out their first goalless draw of the season at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday but stayed in the driving seat for direct qualification for the Champions League last-16 after a string of fine saves by home goalkeeper Unai Simon ‍denied the ​defending champions.

Luis Enrique’s side had the clearest chances after being under pressure in ‍the first half, but Simon produced several superb saves and Ousmane Dembele’s absence was once again felt up front by the visitors.

The result left ​PSG in third ​place in the 36-team league with 13 points from six games while Bilbao are 28th on five points, two points from the playoff places.

PSG next travel to Sporting and Bilbao visit Atalanta.

"We have to do more. Today we were not at ‍our maximum to leave here with a win. It’s not the result we wanted. Sometimes we’re not at our level - we ​have to keep working. We still have time to ⁠make adjustments,” PSG fullback Nuno Mendes said.

His teammate Vitinha sounded a bit more frustrated.

"We always want to win. In a match like that, when you don’t score, it becomes difficult. We had too many chances - if you score, everything changes. There is always work to do, but that’s football,” the ​Portugal midfielder said.

Bilbao threatened first when Alex Berenguer curled a right-footed free kick towards the far post in the 31st minute, forcing PSG goalkeeper Matvey ‌Safonov to fingertip the ball behind for a corner.

The ​Basque side enjoyed their best spell around the half-hour mark, pressing high and testing PSG's defensive organisation without finding a breakthrough.

PSG, who had to deal with the absence of Dembele after the France forward fell ill, had their best opening earlier on a swift counterattack in the 19th minute when Fabian Ruiz, after controlling well on his chest, fired his effort over the crossbar.

The Ligue 1 side emerged with renewed intensity after the break and went close in the 49th minute when Simon denied them twice in quick succession.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia burst ‍down the right on a rapid counter and delivered a low cross that evaded Joao Neves before Senny Mayulu ​pounced, only for Simon to react brilliantly and push the close-range effort away.

The pressure continued from a corner on 53 minutes as Warren Zaire-Emery collected ​a clearance on the edge of the area and unleashed a powerful half-volley towards the ‌far corner, forcing another sharp save from the Bilbao keeper.

The clearest chance came in the 65th minute when Bradley Barcola raced into the area for a one-on-one with Simon and saw ‌his powerful attempt rattle the crossbar. REUTERS