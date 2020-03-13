PSG hail fan support outside empty stadium

PARIS • It was a sight rarely seen when Paris Saint-Germain players climbed up a Parc des Princes stand overlooking the street where thousands of fans waited for them on Wednesday night.

They had just qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2016 after playing in an empty stadium amid coronavirus fears. The French government had banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

PSG beat German side Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to secure a 3-2 aggregate win to erase memories of embarrassing last-16 exits against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United from 2017.

Brazilian forward Neymar, who scored PSG's first goal, burst into tears as his teammates cheered the flare-throwing fans from the top of the Auteuil stand.

Centre-back Marquinhos said: "We heard the fans, we saw them before the game, I had never seen that before. It is what football is about, it's about passion, that's what we're here for."

PSG, whose star forward Kylian Mbappe was fit enough to appear only as a substitute, needed to overturn a 2-1 deficit and Neymar's 28th-minute header put them ahead based on the away goals rule.

Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia cross to make it 2-0. Tempers flared two minutes from time after Emre Can fouled and pushed Neymar to the ground, resulting in a red card for Can.

Club president Nasser al-Khelaifi admitted that his side had doubts before kick-off because of their recent collapses. In 2017, they were eliminated 6-5 by Barcelona after letting slip a 4-0 advantage. Last term, they lost to United 3-3 on away goals after a 2-0 away win.

He said: "The supporters were not in the stadium but they were in our hearts. We felt their strength, it was the perfect game."

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said that playing without spectators made it difficult for the team, but the players made a "huge effort".

He added: "We played like a team. It was a pleasure to be their coach tonight."

