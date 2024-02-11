PSG fight back to secure 3-1 win over Lille

PARIS - Paris St Germain recovered from conceding an early goal to secure a 3-1 home win over Lille in Ligue 1 on Saturday and move 11 points clear at the top of the standings.

Midfielder Yusuf Yazici silenced the Parc des Princes when he gave Lille the lead after six minutes, collecting a loose ball inside the six-yard box to send it past returning PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Goncalo Ramos levelled for the hosts four minutes later with a shot from 10 metres and Lille defender Alexsandro put PSG ahead with an own goal before Randal Kolo Muani sealed the win with an 80th-minute tap-in.

PSG increased their lead at the top of the standings before second-placed Nice host AS Monaco, in fifth, on Sunday. Lille remained fourth on 35 points. REUTERS

