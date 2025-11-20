PSG defender Hakimi wins African Footballer of the Year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi was named African Footballer of the Year at the 2025 CAF Awards in Rabat on Wednesday, the first defender to claim the prize in 52 years as he finished ahead of Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen in the voting.

Moroccan right back Hakimi was rewarded for a trophy-laden 2025 with PSG in which he claimed the Champions League, Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and UEFA Super Cup.

He is the first Moroccan to win the award since midfielder Mustapha Hadji in 1998, and the first defender since Zaire centre back Bwanga Tshimen in 1973.

"It is really a proud moment for me to win this prestigious award," Hakimi said. "This trophy is not just for me, but all the strong men and women who have dreams of being a footballer in Africa.

"And for those that always believed in me since I was a child, that I would be a professional footballer one day. I would like to thank them all."

Morocco swept several other awards, including Women’s Footballer of the Year for Saudi-based forward Ghizlane Chebbak and Goalkeeper of the Year for Al-Hilal’s Yassine Bounou.

The Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year was claimed for the third time in a row by Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie, who recently made the move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League.

Bubista from Cape Verde won the Coach of the Year after leading the tiny island nation to a debut appearance at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year. REUTERS