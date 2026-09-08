Proud Barca vice-captain Lamine says Champions League is his main target

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BARCELONA, Spain, Sept 8 - Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal said on Tuesday that winning the Champions League was his primary motivation this season and he was proud to be among the club's captains at such a young age.

On Saturday, manager Hansi Flick said Lamine, 19, was one of three vice-captains elected by his teammates alongside Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong, while the German coach himself had chosen Raphinha and Pedri.

"There's no greater motivation than the Champions League, which is the one I still have to win. We will give our all to win it. Good players have arrived, like (Anthony) Gordon, (Karim) Adeyemi, Rodri," Lamine told a press conference.

Traditionally, the group of captains selected are the more experienced members of a team, but the teenager was a surprise choice as fifth in line to wear the captain's armband.

The record for the youngest Barcelona player to do so was Bojan Krkic in 2010, aged 20 years and 56 days.

"It's something to be proud of at 19 years old. I'm very grateful to my teammates. It's a position that comes with responsibilities, even if I'm only 19, but I'm very happy," said Lamine.

Following successive Champions League eliminations, in which Barca could not keep a clean sheet in any of the four games that led to their exits, there have been questions over whether they must adapt Flick's aggressive strategy to win in Europe.

"We always adapt our style, for the opponent. Maybe not too much but when it is necessary. We have our style, it has been very successful over the last two seasons," said Flick.

Barca's German coach added that he needed all of his players fit and sharp at the right time to overcome the difficulties posed by Atletico Madrid, who won 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals last season.

The Catalan club are hoping to end an 11-year drought in the Champions League. They came agonisingly close in 2025 when they lost their semi-final to Inter Milan after extra time.

Their European campaign begins on Wednesday against Feyenoord at Camp Nou. REUTERS