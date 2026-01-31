Protesting fans set seats on fire at Chilean top-flight game

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 31 - A group of Universidad de Chile fans set fire to seats and clashed with police as they protested against the club's management over ticket prices, causing their game against Audax Italiano to be temporarily suspended.

Local media reported that several hooded men entered the section traditionally occupied by a supporter group called 'Los de Abajo', which was empty at the start of the game. They set fire to seats and attempted to invade the pitch, before fleeing when police intervened.

The Liga de Primera game at the National Stadium in Santiago later resumed and ended in a goalless draw.

Universidad de Chile condemned the incident and said they would file complaints against the four people who had been detained over the violence on Friday.

"We will also take legal action against all people who will be identified by our biometric system," the club said in a statement.

The Chilean soccer association (ANFP) condemned the fans' actions, saying: "Violence, delinquency and organised crime cannot defeat football or the rule of law. It is everyone's responsibility to make our events family-friendly." REUTERS