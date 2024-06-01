Protesters rally outside Hampden Park before Israel women's match

Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier - Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 31, 2024 People display Palestine flags and banners outside the stadium before the match amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier - Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 31, 2024 People display Palestine flags and banners outside the stadium before the match amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier - Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 31, 2024 General view of police officers on horses as people display Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier - Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 31, 2024 Match has been delayed as Police detain a protester who was tied to a goal post amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Updated
Jun 01, 2024, 02:50 AM
Published
Jun 01, 2024, 02:50 AM

GLASGOW, Scotland - Protesters assembled outside Hampden Park in Glasgow on Friday ahead of Scotland’s Women's Euro 2025 qualifier versus Israel, demonstrating against Israel's military operation in Gaza.

About 400 people, some carrying small coffins and Palestinian flags, gathered at the main stand entrance before kickoff, the BBC reported.

The match was delayed to detain a protester who was tied to a goalpost with a bike lock and wearing a black t-shirt that said 'red card for Israel.'

When the match kicked off demonstrators booed and blew whistles, while fireworks were let off, the BBC said.

A handful of counter-protesters also demonstrated before the match.

The Scottish FA said on May 21 that the match would be played without supporters due to concerns about potential planned disruptions.

The away fixture, due to be played in Hungary on June 4, will also be played behind closed doors. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top