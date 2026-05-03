Promoted Thun finally clinch maiden Swiss league title

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May 3 - Promoted side FC Thun were finally able to celebrate a most unlikely Swiss Super League title win on Sunday thanks to a defeat for their closest rivals, after their own fine form had stalled as the club's first major trophy came within touching distance.

Thun, back in the top flight after five years, clinched the crown after St Gallen suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Sion to leave the league leaders with an unassailable 11-point lead with three rounds remaining.

The club formed in 1898 had led the standings since early in the season but lost four of their last five games, postponing celebrations in the small town on the River Aare.

Thun were ready to party with a home game last Saturday against Lugano, but needing a win to seal the title they lost to an added-time penalty.

After waiting 128 years for their first success, they travelled to take on Basel on Saturday.

The game came 10 years to the day since Leicester City's famous English Premier League title win, but after taking the lead, Thun lost 3-1 and ended the game with nine men.

The Thun faithful arrived on Sunday at their home ground to watch St Gallen on the big screen, and their defeat started a party which promises to last long into the night.

Thun's local council had approved all-night opening for bars and restaurants for whenever the title was sealed and the fans will march in celebration to the Rathausplatz (Town Hall Square) to await the arrival of the team and manager Mauro Lustrinelli. REUTERS