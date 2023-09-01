Progress the key for Chelsea, even if it is not fast enough, says Mauricio Pochettino

LONDON – Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy to let progress take its course as he prepares his team for their English Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Argentinian is still getting to grips with his new side and it was evident when the Blues scrapped past fourth-tier Wimbledon 2-1 in the League Cup second round in midweek.

It has to be said, though, that majority of the team who played will not feature against Forest as Pochettino gave his young players to chance to show what they are made of.

Having been appointed in the summer and overseen a squad overhaul, the 51-year-old accepts that it takes time before he can mould his team to challenge for titles again.

“We are happy. Even if we don’t progress at the speed we want,” he said on Friday when asked about how he is coping with his new players.

“To progress we need all of the players fit to evolve the way we play and to have an environment they can compete and improve. Now is the process we need to compete, not the best circumstances, but I’m not going to complain.

“Yes of course I’m disappointed with the game against West Ham (3-1 loss) but we are progressing and at the same time adapting players.”

Following that defeat and a 1-1 opening-day draw with Liverpool, Chelsea finally got their first league win of the season last week when they beat newly promoted Luton Town 3-0.

A four-point tally from three games is not the best start for Pochettino, who has ambitions to make at least the top four this season following a 12th-placed finish last campaign under three different managers.

The win over Luton at Stamford Bridge is positive, however, as the Blues ended a poor eight-match winless home run in the Premier League. It also saw Chelsea record their first league clean sheet since April.

But Pochettino will also be wary that both fixtures against Forest ended in draws last season – 1-1 at the City Ground and 2-2 at home, so Steve Cooper’s men are no pushovers.

The Chelsea boss also spoke about midfielder Cole Palmer, who joined from Premier League champions Manchester City on Friday, with the transfer fee reported to be worth around £40 million (S$68.5 million).