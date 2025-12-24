Proficient Tunisia post winning start to Cup of Nations campaign

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Group C - Tunisia v Uganda - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - December 23, 2025 Uganda's Melvyn Lorenzen in action with Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri REUTERS/Stringer

RABAT, Dec 23 - Tunisia continued the run of winning starts for past Africa Cup of Nations winners at this year’s tournament in Morocco as they swept past Uganda 3-1 in Rabat in the last of Tuesday’s busy four-match fixture list.

Ellyes Skhiri headed home from a corner after 10 minutes to give the 2004 victors the lead in driving rain, and Elias Achouri added the second five minutes before the break. Achouri then tapped home at the back post in the 64th minute to emphasise Tunisia’s dominance.

Uganda's Denis Omedi scored two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game to give his side a consolation goal.

Tunisia joined the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Senegal, who have all had previous Cup of Nations success, in posting wins in their opening group games on Tuesday.

Tunisia go above Nigeria, who edged Tanzania 2-1 in Fes earlier, to the top of the Group C standings, already exceeding their two-point haul at the last finals in the Ivory Coast, where they were eliminated after the first round.

Skhiri ghosted in unmarked at the back post to power home a header for an early lead, while Achouri volleyed home a cross from the left from Ali Abdi, with Uganda’s marking again nonexistent.

Tunisia should have been 3-0 up a minute later, but Elias Saad spurned a good chance as he shot wide.

The third goal came 24 minutes into the second half as Abdi’s shot was saved by Salum Magoola, but Achouri buried the rebound.

Omedi’s 92nd minute effort went in with a wicked deflection, much to the disappointment of the Tunisia defence, looking to keep a clean sheet.

DR Congo started Tuesday’s fixture list with a 1-0 win over Benin before Senegal convincingly beat Botswana 3-0.

Half of the 24-team field at the tournament have won the Cup of Nations previously, and after three days of this year’s edition, the only past winner not to register victory in their opening fixture was Zambia, who on Monday needed a late equaliser to draw with Mali.

Egypt and South Africa were successful on Monday after hosts Morocco opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Comoros on Sunday. REUTERS