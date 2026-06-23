PREVIEW-Soccer-Ivory Coast chase runners-up slot while Curacao eye upset

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ecuador v Curacao - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 20, 2026 Curacao's Eloy Room in action as he makes a save from Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

PHILADELPHIA, June 23 - Tiny Curacao had previously given themselves little chance against the Ivory Coast at the World Cup, but a draw in their last group game with Ecuador might well have changed their perspective.

The smallest nation to compete at the finals were handed a 7-1 pasting by Germany on their tournament debut but then produced a dogged defensive display to take a point off Ecuador in their second Group E fixture.

Before the tournament, veteran coach Dick Advocaat had sought to dampen expectations on the Caribbean island, and his casting of his squad as outsiders with only slim hopes of creating an upset seemed on the mark after the thrashing from the Germans.

But the goalless draw with Ecuador, who finished second in South American qualifying, offers hope of another potential upset against the Ivorians, who will finish second in the group if they win.

CURACAO KEEPER ROOM SHINES

It was a stout defensive performance from Curacao, led by 37-year-old goalkeeper Eloy Room, who plays in the second tier of professional football in the United States, and who made a series of key saves to keep their goal intact.

"I grew into the match after a few good saves. Fortunately, I was able to stop every shot," said the goalkeeper. "I think I’ve earned a statue in Curacao."

Room will likely be in the firing line again against an attacking Ivorian team, looking to secure their progress to the last 32.

They beat Ecuador in their opening fixture and were 1-0 up at halftime against Germany in their second group game but let the lead slip and lost.

IVORIANS GOING FOR RUNNERS-UP SPOT

Germany are already assured of top place, and the Ivorians are chasing the runners-up berth, which would put them on course to play either France or Norway in Dallas next Tuesday.

The Ivorian attack had chances against Germany but, in the end, lacked the necessary experience, coach Emerse Fae said.

"We're going to use (the Germany) game as a lesson to try and fine-tune the mistakes, our shortcomings that we still have, and that will help us go as far as possible," he said.

He said he was looking forward to the challenge of facing Curacao next to see "what they are made of" and expecting a strong fight.

"Our destiny is still in our hands, or our feet," Fae added.

The Ivory Coast are making their fourth World Cup finals appearance but previously have never advanced past the opening group stage. REUTERS