PREVIEW-Soccer-Bosnia Qatar fight for third, possible US clash after winless World Cup start

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 18, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

SEATTLE, June 22 - Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar go into their final World Cup Group B game on Wednesday knowing they realistically must win to progress, with a possible last-32 clash against co-hosts the United States the prize on offer.

The two sides began their tournaments well enough as Bosnia held Canada to a creditable draw while Qatar, whose only previous finals appearance was on home soil in 2022, snatched a late equaliser against Switzerland.

Their disastrous second matches, however, leave them targeting third in Group B, which could set up a knockout game against the U.S. in San Francisco on July 1 — but only if one of them can grab all three points in Seattle.

Bosnia held out for more than 70 minutes until the wheels fell off in a 4-1 defeat by the Swiss and Qatar were simply blown away, already 2-0 down when Homam Ahmed was sent off to open the floodgates in a 6-0 drubbing.

The hefty margins of defeat severely damaged their goal difference, which could hamper their chances of progress if they are level on points with rival third-placed teams.

RED CARDS LEAVE BOTH SIDES DEPLETED

With two points surely not enough to qualify, a draw is no use to either side and could make for an open game. Neither nation have made it out of the group before, though, and are more comfortable setting up to defend and counter.

Bosnia — who defeated Italy on penalties to qualify — will be strong favourites, but are without highly-rated 23-year-old defender Tarik Muharemovic after his straight red against Switzerland.

Coach Sergej Barbarez said Muharemovic would be missed for the must-win game, but added: "I don't like whining. I think we have a sufficient number of good players to replace him."

Qatar, meanwhile, will miss both Ahmed and Assim Madibo after they were sent off against Canada, with Madibo's rash challenge leaving Ismael Kone with a broken leg.

Their coach Julen Lopetegui sought to emphasise the positives after last week's hammering, saying Qatar still had everything to play for.

"There are other countries, big countries, they are looking at the World Cup on TV — and we are here," he said after the Canada game. "Now we have one final in front of us." REUTERS