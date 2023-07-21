Pressure on US squad, coach as World Cup title defence begins

AUCKLAND – United States coach Vlatko Andonovski’s tenure may have turned from “pressure into excitement”, but the World Cup will prove the ultimate test, as his side kick off their tournament against Vietnam on Saturday.

The Americans enjoyed tremendous success under previous manager Jill Ellis, who led them to their third and fourth titles in 2015 and 2019.

She may prove a tough act to follow. No team have ever won three straight World Cups, but US fans will accept nothing less from the world’s top-ranked side.

“When I took this job four years ago, it wasn’t unknown what the expectations are,” said Andonovski, who accepted the post months after the US beat the Netherlands in the 2019 final.

“I was very well aware of it and I was aware of the pressure of the job, and I embraced it and it helped me.

“It helped me in the preparation because the pressure turned into excitement.”

Andonovski is banking on a new generation of talent in Australia and New Zealand, as he welcomed 14 World Cup first-timers to the 23-player squad.

He came up short in his first major tournament, however, as the Americans finished with bronze in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“We have a very good mix of young, energetic, enthusiastic players and experienced players who have been through tough games... and they know how to win big tournaments,” he said.

Their opponents in Auckland on Saturday, Vietnam, are massive underdogs, but US fans expecting a repeat of their 2019 opener – a 13-0 drubbing of Thailand – may be disappointed.

Andonovski has previously said the days of such lopsided triumphs are long gone, and that his squad were prepared to face “the best Vietnam team that has ever been on the field”.

New Zealand’s stunning upset win over former champions Norway in the opener was a clear reminder that anything can happen on football’s biggest stage.

“We don’t look past the first game. We know that we have a very tough opponent ahead of us,” said the 46-year-old Macedonian-American.

“We’re certainly going to come out with a team that will give us the best chance to win every game.”

The US are in Group E, alongside the Netherlands and Portugal, with the two sides facing off at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Sunday.

The 2019 runners-up have accused the Women’s World Cup of amateurish organisation as they complained about their training conditions at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand.