Premier League title ‘really really close’ now for City, says Pep Guardiola

LONDON – Like a sky blue juggernaut, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have begun to fill Arsenal’s rearview mirror and on Wednesday the reigning champions have the chance to begin their overtaking manoeuvre on the road to a fifth Premier League title in six years.

While treble-chasing City have been churning out the wins, just as they usually do at the business end of a season, Arsenal’s young pretenders have been struck by vertigo.

The Gunners could have been going to City with a double-digit points lead but after surrendering 2-0 advantages to draw consecutive away games 2-2 at Liverpool and West Ham United, they were then held to a frenzied 3-3 draw by bottom club Southampton last Friday.

The results meant that Mikel Arteta’s side still lead City by five points, but crucially, they have played two games more. This means that a draw would be enough for City if they can win the remainder of their matches.

“It’s really important. (But) not decisive,” Guardiola said ahead of the big clash at the Etihad.

“A lot of tough games for both sides still but we can’t deny how important it is.

“Now I get that feeling because it’s really really close, to arrive at this point in the league to have the chances in the hands. But they (Arsenal) have the chance too, the destiny will be in their hands if they win, but if we win destiny will be in our hands in the seven games left we have.

“It’s a really important game because we can get points. We played two times this season (1-0 win the FA Cup and 3-1 victory at Arsenal). They have been really tight games and really difficult.”

When asked about his game plan, he did not give anything away but said: “When you play against these type of teams they control everything. Arsenal always have incredible details and care with the ball, the players are of the biggest qualities and skills. They are so aggressive.

“In the two games we played this season we felt it and you have to challenge them on those terms.”

According to statistician Simon Gleave of data company Gracenote, Arsenal’s draw with Southampton left them with a 21 per cent chance of dethroning City, while Guardiola’s side now have a 79 per cent probability of finishing top.

Arsenal have lost their last seven meetings with City in all competitions and have not won at City in the league since 2015.

City have chipped away at Arsenal’s lead while also progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League and on Saturday reached the FA Cup final after easing past Sheffield United 3-0.

Such is the quality and depth of Guardiola’s squad that few doubt their ability to chase only the second treble – Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League – by an English side following Manchester United in 1999.