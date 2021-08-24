Premier League talking points

1 EVERTON HAVE ROOM TO IMPROVE

Everton missed out on their second straight win this season after a 2-2 draw with Leeds but there were plenty of encouraging signs for Rafael Benitez.

The Toffees looked sharp in attack, with eight shots on target from 17 attempts, despite enjoying only 30 per cent of possession at a raucous Elland Road.

2 GREALISH CAN FOLLOW STERLING PATH

The £100 million (S$186 million) man Jack Grealish opened his account for Manchester City in a 5-0 win over Norwich and Pep Guardiola believes the ex-Aston Villa star can become a regular scorer.

He has a reputation as a goal creator but the manager said the England man can follow the same path as Raheem Sterling, who was prolific at City after leaving Liverpool in 2015.

3 CHANCE FOR ALLI TO RESTART CAREER

Dele Alli showed a return to the form that made him one of Europe's most promising midfielders with his first league goal since March last year.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to see the England player rekindle the status he once had.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS