Premier League talking points

1. BLUES SHOW DEFENSIVE STEEL

Chelsea's defensive record has underpinned their resurgence under Thomas Tuchel after a 10th clean sheet in 14 league games since the German replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January.

The feat has equalled the quickest that a manager has recorded 10 shutouts in top-flight history, matching the achievement of former Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari in 2008. Tuchel also remains unbeaten in 10 away matches in all competitions.

2. NO HOME COMFORTS FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea (58) with five games to play and while the Reds' run-in does not look too arduous, with the exception of this weekend's match at Manchester United, their home form is very concerning.

They have lost six league games at Anfield having gone unbeaten at home in the previous campaign, with only 18th-placed Fulham (four) picking up fewer points at home this year than Jurgen Klopp's side (five).

3. SUPER LEAGUE PROTESTS CONTINUE

If the "Big Six" thought the fans' anger would rapidly abate amid the collapse of the European Super League, they were sorely mistaken.

Thousands of Arsenal supporters marched on the Emirates on Friday, while United fans demonstrated at Old Trafford and a banner that read: "£2b stolen #Glazers out" was flown over Elland Road.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS