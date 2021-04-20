Premier League talking points

1 KANE AT THE CROSSROADS

Harry Kane, 27 must be starting to wonder what more he can do for a Tottenham side who appear incapable of benefiting from his goal spree.

The England skipper, who topped the scoring charts with 21 goals, has now been directly involved in 62 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Spurs under Jose Mourinho (45 goals and 17 assists). But unless they beat Manchester City in Sunday's League Cup final, he will still be waiting for the first winners' medal as a professional and Kane knows his career will ultimately be defined by silverware, and not golden boots.

2 SAINT-MAXIMIN IS A GAME CHANGER

If, as seems likely, Newcastle survive in the top flight, the return of Allan Saint-Maximin will go down as a turning point in their battle against relegation.

After a six-game winless run had the Magpies in danger of dropping into the bottom three, they have picked up seven points in three games and the pacy French winger has been a key figure in his side pulling eight points clear of 18th-placed Fulham (27).

The 24-year-old has been restricted to only 13 league starts due to injury and the effects of Covid-19, but when he has played, Newcastle have a win ratio of 37 per cent compared with 15 per cent when he is unavailable.

REUTERS