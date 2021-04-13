Premier League Talking points

1 FULHAM'S LACK OF GOALS A BIG PROBLEM

Though their defence has been found wanting time and again this season, it is Fulham's lack of firepower that may yet see them relegated from the Premier League.

Twenty-four goals in 32 games is far too little for any club with serious ambitions of staying in the top flight, especially a promoted side.

A prolific striker at international level, Aleksandar Mitrovic has just three league goals this term, and unless Fulham can start loading up the bullets for him, there is little chance the 18th-placed Cottagers will escape a swift return to the Championship.

2 VAR STILL IN SPOTLIGHT FOR DUBIOUS DECISIONS

The common theme across the weekend games was the video assistant referee's (VAR) controversial interference to rule out what appeared to be good goals.

Willian Jose's header for Wolves and Roberto Firmino's strike for Liverpool were disallowed for millimetric offside calls that were dubious even after several replays.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants VAR to be axed for when fans will hopefully be able to return to stadiums in their thousands next season, claiming "it's not the spirit of the game".

3 LINGARD'S FORM MAY EARN UNITED RETURN

The good news for West Ham United is that Jesse Lingard's scintillating form since arriving on loan from Manchester United might just secure them a place in the Champions League. The bad news is that the eight league goals he has scored for the Londoners will not have gone unnoticed at Old Trafford.

He had fallen off the radar under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but with doubts over whether Edinson Cavani will remain at United beyond this season, a return north seems likely.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS