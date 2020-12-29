Premier League talking points

1. HAMMERS ON WRONG END OF VAR MAYHEM

West Ham manager David Moyes has called for more clarity from the video assistant referee (VAR) system after it allowed a controversial Brighton goal to stand in their 2-2 Premier League draw on Sunday.

Lewis Dunk scored in the 70th minute to put the visitors up 2-1 but television replays showed the ball appeared to hit his arm before he took the shot.

However, his strike was reviewed by VAR, which did not find conclusive evidence to disallow it, leading Moyes to claim he did not think "anyone is convinced by the answers we are getting".

2. BLADES LOOKING FOR A CHEAP GOAL FIX

Sheffield United will add short-term reinforcements in the January transfer window as they bid to drag themselves out of a relegation battle, manager Chris Wilder said on Sunday.

The Blades, who have only two points from 15 games, have made the worst start to a top-flight season but the club have no intention of splashing the cash.

Instead, Wilder will seek to wheel and deal, while hoping his beleaguered team can somehow step up even after conceding that "everybody looks at the position and say we're buried and done for".

3. WATKINS PROVING HIS WORTH

Aston Villa's £28 million (S$50.3 million) club-record signing Ollie Watkins has not found the back of the net since Nov 8 but he continues to contribute in other vital ways.

The Villans made light of playing half the match with 10 men to thrash Crystal Palace 3-0 and move into the top seven in the Premier League.

The most expensive striker sold by a Championship club, Watkins, who arrived from Brentford in September, tormented the Eagles backline throughout and set up all three goals, leading to praise from manager Dean Smith and pundits alike.

