Premier League talking points

1. BIG SAM FACING UPHILL BATTLE WITH BAGGIES

West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce was not too pleased when his side conceded a goal just five minutes into his reign en route to a 3-0 drubbing by Aston Villa, and he will have to act quickly to shore up a leaky defence and pitiful attack.

Sitting second from bottom, the Baggies have conceded 29 goals. Their 10 goals scored is the third-worst attack in the league.

With a busy period ahead, Allardyce will have to impart his safety-first style soon.

2. BRIGHTON NEED MORE HOME WINS TO BE SAFE

Brighton boss Graham Potter will be looking over his shoulder with the club 16th in the league, two points above the relegation zone. The Seagulls, who drew 1-1 against Sheffield United on Sunday, are winless in their last 11 home games in a run stretching back to last season. Their only home league win this year came in June against Arsenal.

3. ARTETA, ANCELOTTI ONE YEAR ON

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta were appointed this time last year and after Saturday's 2-1 win for the Toffees over the struggling Gunners, there is no doubt which club made the better call. Everton were linked with Arteta while Arsenal were said to be considering the Italian.

REUTERS