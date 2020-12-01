Premier League talking points

1 CAVANI SHOWS CLASS IS PERMANENT

When Edinson Cavani was signed by Manchester United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, some questioned whether it was a panic buy to placate fans critical of the club's lack of activity in the market.

At Southampton, the 33-year-old Uruguay striker showed it was too soon to write him off, scoring twice, including a stoppage-time winner for a 3-2 victory that could ignite their campaign.

The surprise, perhaps is that anyone is surprised. With 344 goals in all competitions, only Lionel Messi (435) and Cristiano Ronaldo (421) have scored more in Europe's top five leagues since March 2007.

2 EVERTON MUST STOP ALARMING SLIDE

Everton's poor run of form continued on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Leeds United in what was a fourth defeat in five league games.

After a bright start to the season that featured four wins and a draw against Liverpool, the Toffees' fortunes have soured alarmingly, and Carlo Ancelotti's side are now entering a critical period.

Up next are struggling Burnley before clashes with Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal and Sheffield United.

3 GOALKEEPING LEAST OF BLADES' CONCERNS

The form displayed by Sheffield United last season has vanished as they have gone from finishing ninth to bottom after 10 games.

The Blades suffered a blow as on-loan Dean Henderson returned to Manchester United in the close-season, but his replacement in goal Aaron Ramsdale has done a decent job so far.

The real issue for manager Chris Wilder is at the other end of the pitch, with a mere four goals - the league's joint-lowest alongside third-bottom Burnley, who have a game in hand.

REUTERS