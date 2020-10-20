Premier League talking points

1 BAD DEFENDING IS GREAT TO WATCH

There have still been no goalless draws this season and a quarter of the 48 Premier League games so far have featured six or more goals.

While the glut makes for great entertainment for those watching at home, particularly as fans remain banned from stadiums, West Ham manager David Moyes is keen to see a return to some decent defending to go along with the drama.

While the Scot admitted it was exciting to see end-to-end action, he is still a purist at heart, claiming that the crazy scorelines were simply down to "lack of good defending" after his side's 3-3 draw at Tottenham.

2 KEPA NOT THE ONLY CHELSEA FALL GUY

Kepa Arrizabalaga had another afternoon to forget in goal as his howler allowed Che Adams to score Southampton's second in the 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard has already lost his place to Willy Caballero and Edouard Mendy this season, but returned due to an injury suffered by the latter on international duty.

However, he should not be the only scapegoat at Chelsea as manager Frank Lampard must take responsibility for their leakiness at the back.

Kepa was not in goal when they conceded three times to West Brom last month and Chelsea have now let in 63 goals in 43 league games under Lampard.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE