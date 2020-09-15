Premier League talking points

1. KLICH MAKES THINGS CLICK IN LEEDS' ENGINE ROOM

Leeds United were widely praised for the way they took on Liverpool at Anfield in their thrilling 4-3 defeat and with some outstanding individual displays as well.

Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich, 30, capped his excellent performance with a brilliantly taken goal. His experience in England since his move from Dutch side FC Twente in 2017 has been entirely in the Championship with Leeds but he certainly looked at home in the top flight.

2. VARDY EYES DOUBLE FIGURES FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT TERM

At the ripe old age of 33, Jamie Vardy again looks set for a prolific season with Leicester City after starting the season with a double in his side's 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

He became the Premier League's oldest Golden Boot winner after finishing last season with 23 goals. Even with a short break between campaigns, he showed no sign of weariness at the Hawthorns.

3. COTTAGERS AND BAGGIES LOOK OUT OF THEIR DEPTH

It may be only the first week of the season, but defeats for promoted Fulham and West Bromwich Albion confirmed them as favourites for the drop. Fulham lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal and the Baggies suffered the same loss to visiting Leicester City.

Their performances will leave fans of both promoted teams hoping for some intense transfer activity before the Oct 5 deadline.

REUTERS