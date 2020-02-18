Premier League talking points

1 DISCIPLINE REIGNS OVER FREE-FLOWING FOOTBALL

Liverpool were made to work hard for their latest victory - by a single goal at Norwich City on Saturday and while the Canaries remain adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League, they continue to earn respect for the way they approach games.

But although pundits and commentators praise their positive, passing football, the reality of the Premier League is that a tighter, more disciplined style remains more effective - as the league table illustrates.

2 SON'S 50TH GOAL DELIGHT IS MISERY FOR VILLANS

On a day when Son Heung-min scored his 50th Premier League goal, Aston Villa recorded an unwanted half-century of their own in their 3-2 loss.

Dean Smith's side now have the worst defensive record in the division after conceding 50.

They are actually on course to score 50, the sort of total that should inoculate a side against relegation, but their fate may rest on whether enterprising attacking or porous defending proves the greater factor.

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN