Premier League talking points

1 GREALISH KEY TO SURVIVAL

Jack Grealish can hardly do more to prove he deserves a maiden England call-up, with his goal at Brighton the latest evidence of his exceptional ability.

He has the skills and attitude to fit into a variety of positions and has shown at Aston Villa that he thrives on responsibility. He has scored seven league goals this season - his career best - and after Villa finalise their £8.5 million (S$14.89 million) deal for Genk striker Mbwana Samatta, the club can be confident of climbing out of relegation trouble.

2 DUDA MAY YET SPARKLE

One January transfer move that flew under the radar was Norwich's signing of Ondrej Duda on loan from Hertha Berlin. On the face of it, a slight, technical midfielder is hardly the sort of player required in a relegation dogfight - especially by a team who have conceded the most goals in the top flight (45) and already possess Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Buendia.

Yet Duda - who scored 11 times in the Bundesliga last season - showed he can play alongside both, and the Slovakia international was the Canaries' standout performer on his debut, dictating the tempo with his crisp passing.

3 HAMMERS SHORT ON OPTIONS

The West Ham fans who protested against co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold before their 1-1 draw with Everton will be paying attention to whether the board reacts to a growing injury list by backing David Moyes in the transfer market. Missing Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio and Andriy Yarmolenko, the Hammers lacked ideas in the second half and even fewer attacking alternatives on their bench.

THE GUARDIAN