Premier League talking points

Chelsea’s slide puts more pressure on Potter

Chelsea’s miserable run shows no sign of ending after a 2-0 loss away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, raising further questions about the patience of the club’s American owners with coach Graham Potter.

Two wins in the last 15 games in all competitions, and only one goal in the last five Premier League games, is the kind of form that would test the faith of any club owner.

“I really like these players, they’re good lads, they want to do better,” Potter said. “But at the moment, we’re suffering and that’s my responsibility.”

Ings could be West Ham’s fox in the box

West Ham United’s survival prospects look a lot rosier thanks to a 4-0 home win over Nottingham Forest, in which new signing Danny Ings went some way to justifying the £15 million the club paid to sign him from Aston Villa in January.

Ings, 30, scored twice in the space of three minutes late on to break the deadlock against Forest and suddenly a weight lifted off of David Moyes, his team and the stadium.

“What we said is we need someone who knows the art of scoring and knows exactly where his runs are, where he should be,” a relieved Moyes said after a crucial victory.

Foden’s quality never in doubt

Phil Foden was one of Manchester City’s chief creative forces early in the season. But he has struggled for game time with an ankle injury and the form of fellow wingers Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.

But he showed coach Pep Guardiola what he can do in the 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday, getting involved in City’s first two goals before scoring himself.

“No one from the manager, to the staff, players and even our fans can doubt Phil,” Guardiola said. REUTERS