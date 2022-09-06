Premier League talking points

1 RICHARLISON OFFERS DIFFERENT THREAT

Tottenham Hotspur produced their best attacking display of the season in a 2-1 win over Fulham that should have been far bigger and Richarlison was behind much of their best work.

The Brazil forward, signed in the summer to offer an alternative to the tried-and-tested formula of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, started with them in a three-way attack for the first time on Saturday.

The former Everton star linked superbly with both as well as giving the midfield passers another target and, after hitting the post and ending with an assist and a disallowed goal, he could have a big impact as the season progresses.

2 SEVERAL BOSSES HIT OUT AT VAR

The use of the video assistant referee (VAR) was once again in the limelight as managers hit out at the controversial decisions made in Saturday's matches.

West Ham United boss David Moyes said he was "embarrassed" for the VAR official after his team were denied a 90th-minute equaliser in their 2-1 defeat by Chelsea, while Eddie Howe was also certain Newcastle United had a "perfectly good goal" chalked off in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

Jesse Marsch also accused officials of a "lack of respect" as Leeds United were denied a penalty in a 5-2 loss at Brentford. The Premier League has reportedly asked the referees' body to look into those decisions.

3 TIME RUNNING OUT FOR RODGERS

One point from Leicester City's first six games is a damning enough statistic, but just as worrying for manager Brendan Rodgers (above) will be what a soft touch they have become.

The Foxes were torn apart on Sunday at Brighton & Hove Albion, who won 5-2 and could have inflicted more humiliation on the visitors had they been more clinical in front of goal.

The chasms of space afforded to Brighton in the Leicester box and the fact his side continually gave away possession in midfield will be of huge concern to Rodgers, who is feeling the heat.

REUTERS