Premier League talking points

1 FOREST'S EARLY STATEMENT OF INTENT

If there was an element of Nottingham Forest not being ready for the top flight after their dismal opening-day defeat by Newcastle, they put those fears to rest in Sunday's 1-0 victory over West Ham to maintain their unbeaten run at the City Ground since last December.

Their expensively assembled squad is still gelling but offered the first indication that they are aiming to build a team capable of more than just Premier League survival.

2 SOUTHAMPTON SHOW METTLE

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl began the week amid reports he had lost the dressing room and ended it by hailing the unity of his team after they came back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Leeds at home.

However, the joy might be short-lived for the Austrian, who has been at St Mary's since 2018, as his side, among the betting favourites to go down, face Leicester, Manchester United and Chelsea in their next three league games.

3 POTTER KEEPS UNEARTHING GEMS

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has not only built a reputation as a coach who likes to play passing football but his acumen in the transfer market has also been a major plus.

The Seagulls did everything but score as Newcastle emerged with a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, but the hosts once again showed the strength of their scouting network.

Kaoru Mitoma caused problems when he came on for his debut, while Moises Caicedo, who has been linked with a move, put in another all-action shift in midfield.

REUTERS