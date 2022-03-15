Premier League talking points

1 EVERTON ON THE EDGE OF THE DROP

Not since 1950-51 have Everton been relegated, but the unthinkable could happen this season after eight defeats in their last nine league games.

A 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday leaves Frank Lampard's men above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

While the Toffees do have games in hand on their relegation rivals, four of their next five league games are against sides in the top six.

2 TONEY FIRING BEES TO SAFETY

Brentford striker Ivan Toney had little to do in their game against Burnley but sprang to life in the final 10 minutes with two superb strikes to give the promoted side a great chance of avoiding the drop.

It was his fifth goal in two games, following his hat-trick against Norwich City, and it meant the Bees, who are playing in the top tier for the first time, are now eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The impact of January signing Christian Eriksen has also been key to Toney becoming the joint-fifth highest scorer in the league with 11 goals.

The 25-year-old thanked the Danish playmaker after he provided the perfect pass for his opener against Burnley.

3 WOLVES BACK IN THE EUROPEAN HUNT

Wolves' chances of European football next season looked bleak a week ago after a limp home loss to Crystal Palace, their third defeat in a row.

But impressive back-to-back wins over Watford and Everton have seen them climb to seventh, just two points off West Ham United in sixth, and within touching distance of the Champions League places.

That may be a bridge too far, but a season that had looked to be petering out has been given new life, with the team solid in defence.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS