Premier League talking points

1 MORE TO KANE'S GAME THAN JUST GOALS

Harry Kane is seen as an out-and-out striker, given his impressive Premier League scoring record, but there is so much more to his game than just goals.

The England captain is more than adept at playing the creator too, with his pass for Son Heung-min's goal in Tottenham's 4-0 win at Leeds on Saturday absolutely sublime.

"On the ball Harry Kane was incredible, with his goals and assists. But off the ball, I want to highlight his running and following the defenders of Leeds... It's an example to others," Spurs boss Antonio Conte said.

2 CASH SENDS MESSAGE TO TEAMMATE IN UKRAINE

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash went against the rules while celebrating his opening goal in their 2-0 home win over Brighton to send a message of support to Poland teammate Tomasz Kedziora, who is stuck in Ukraine.

Cash was booked for removing his jersey to reveal a handwritten message saying, "Tomasz Kedziora + family - stay strong my bro" for the Dynamo Kyiv player, who has not been able to leave following Russia's invasion last week.

Villa's win kept them in the running for a top-10 finish.

REUTERS