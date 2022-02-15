Premier League talking points

1 VAN DE BEEK PROVES DOUBTERS WRONG

Midfielder Donny van de Beek showed what his parent club Manchester United were missing with a dominant display in Everton's 3-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Making his first start since joining on loan, the Dutchman was a calming presence in midfield, contributing on both sides of the pitch with key tackles and playing a part in Seamus Coleman's opener.

"I brought him because of his talent in terms of his play, his intelligence and his work ethic. He gave us a sense of calm and he linked the play," Everton manager Frank Lampard said after his first league win.

2 HOWE'S NEWCASTLE ON THE UP

Newcastle United's bid for survival received another boost when they beat Aston Villa 1-0 to notch their third consecutive league victory, moving four points clear of the drop zone.

Kieran Trippier's deflected free-kick sealed victory for Newcastle, who in truth created little.

"In the last three games, they've not been fluid footballing performances, but it's been very disciplined and hard-working," manager Eddie Howe said.

3 CONTE UNABLE TO ROUSE SPURS

Sunday's 2-0 home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers was Tottenham Hotspur's third league defeat in a row, after manager Antonio Conte started his stint with a nine-match unbeaten league run.

"I am telling you from my arrival that we have to struggle every game... have to try to work to build again," Conte said.

