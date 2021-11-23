Premier League talking points

1 REALITY CHECK FOR KANE, MAGUIRE

At present, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire must wish every week could be an international week.

For England, the pair can do no wrong after both scored during the international break as the Three Lions secured their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But over the weekend, Kane again struggled to make much impression in Tottenham's win over Leeds and still has only one league goal this season.

Maguire, part of a Manchester United defence that has conceded 15 goals in five games, was sent off at Watford and will miss Sunday's trip to leaders Chelsea.

2 THIAGO THE PASS MASTER

Thiago Alcantara made his first league start for two months after a calf injury and was the heartbeat of Liverpool's 4-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

His efficient use of the ball kept the Reds' midfield ticking and he was invariably involved in much of his side's best work as the Reds tore the Gunners apart after the break.

If the Merseyside team are to keep pace with Chelsea and Manchester City in the title race, they will need to ensure the Spaniard stays healthy and fit.

3 NEWCASTLE ROOTED TO THE BOTTOM

Steven Gerrard in his first game in charge of Aston Villa and his predecessor Dean Smith on his bow as Norwich boss meant Newcastle were the only side under new management last weekend not to win.

After contracting Covid-19, Eddie Howe was unable to take his place in the dugout and the Magpies, who are the only top-flight team yet to record a win, are now in a worse position.

They are bottom, six points from safety and with Arsenal, Liverpool, City and United to come before they can turn to their Saudi owners for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS