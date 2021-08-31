Premier League talking points

1. ARSENAL HIT ROCK BOTTOM

Not so long ago Arsenal were an established member of the top four, before it expanded to the "Big Six", but they are now considered to be also-rans.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly been given until the international break in October to save his job, but after losing their first three league games for the first time since 1954 with no goals scored, the concern is this is just the result of a demise that has long since set in.

2. WEST HAM AIMING HIGHER

It is a sign of the changing times that West Ham provisionally rose to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

Two wins and a draw from their opening three games has the Hammers in the thick of things, just like last season, and David Moyes' side have the ability to equal their best Premier League finish when they came fifth in 1998-99.

3. RONALDO AND KANE NOT REQUIRED

Manchester City missed out on Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo during the transfer window, with the central striking hole left by all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero's departure yet to be filled.

But in their 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal, the champions' third successive league victory by such a scoreline at the Etihad, City proved they are far from being short of firepower in attacking areas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS