Premier League + subscription to launch in Singapore with 24-hour, monthly pass options

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Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal against Burnley on May 18. The Premier League announced the subscription options and pricing for the service, which will launch in Singapore next season.

SINGAPORE – Subscription prices for the Premier League +, the first direct-to-fans streaming service by the Premier League will start at $16, the English top-flight football competition announced on May 19.

The Premier League, in collaboration with local broadcast partner StarHub, announced the subscription options and pricing for the service, which will launch in Singapore next season.

Three flexible subscription options will be available.

They are a 24-hour pass priced at $16 which gives full access to all live and on-demand content for the period (available on mobile and laptop only), a monthly pass at $44 with “rolling access” and the flexibility to cancel at any time, and an annual pass at $399 offering 12 months access at a discounted rate.

A standalone English Premier League (EPL) package with StarHub currently costs $40.74 a month. For Singtel TV cross carriage customers, it costs $69.90 monthly.

The Premier League said in a media statement that this marks a landmark first for the EPL. Premier League + is the first direct-to-fans streaming service that it has launched anywhere in the world.

Fans here will be able to watch all 380 Premier League matches, as well as Emirates FA Cup games and the Community Shield, via the dedicated Premier League + app across mobile devices, laptops and TVs.

The platform will feature multi-camera viewing options, real-time data overlays, personalised team hubs, bespoke highlights, full replays, a 24/7 channel produced by Premier League Studios, and streaming in up to 4K where supported, said StarHub.

The telco is the Premier League’s long-term broadcast partner in Singapore through a six-year agreement.

StarHub said its customers will continue to enjoy live Premier League and FA Cup matches as part of their existing subscription, and will also have access to Premier League + which will be intergrated within the StarHub platform.

Premier League chief media officer Paul Molnar said in a statement: “This is the first time the Premier League has launched a direct-to-fans streaming service anywhere in the world, and we are excited to provide supporters in Singapore with additional choice and new ways to experience the best league in the world.”

“Premier League + will give fans more flexibility in how they watch, with enhanced features that bring them closer to the action, while complementing the outstanding service already provided by our valued long-term partner StarHub.”

Premier League + will be available exclusively in Singapore via the Premier League app, its website, Premier League + app on connected TVs and selected StarHub set-top boxes. Fans will be able to sign up from Aug 5 via premierleague.com/get-premier-league-plus