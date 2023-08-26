Premier League clubs spend record £1.95 billion in transfer window

LONDON – English Premier League clubs have splurged a record £1.95 billion pounds (S$3.3 billion) on players in the summer transfer window, with spending expected to exceed £2 billion, according to analysis from Deloitte published on Friday.

The transfer window, which opened on June 14, has already exceeded last year's record £1.92 billion with a week remaining until the Sept 1 deadline, Deloitte's Sports Business Group said.

Two transfers have been for more than £100 million each, with midfielders Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea and Declan Rice signing for Arsenal, compared to none last summer.

Chelsea, who have signed nine players so far, have spent close to a £1 billion in transfer fees since the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May 2022.

Champions Manchester City signed winger Jeremy Doku for a reported £55 million this week, having brought in defender Josko Gvardiol for £90 million (S$131.8 million) and midfielder Mateo Kovacic for €25 million earlier.

Manchester United splashed out £72 million on striker Rasmus Hojlund, while last year's runners-up Arsenal spent £65 million on forward Kai Havertz.

Newcastle United, who finished fourth last season, brought in midfielder Sandro Tonali for £55 million and winger Harvey Barnes for £38 million. REUTERS