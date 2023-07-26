Premier League chief expects more foreign bids for English clubs

LONDON – Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, sees no let-up in the number of bids for English teams from sovereign wealth funds as well as American investors.

“Premier League clubs have become very investable and we have interest in all parts of the world,” he said in an interview in New York on Tuesday.

“In recent years we have had investments by sovereign wealth funds and private equity but principally the US, I see those sort of trends continuing.”

The Premier League is currently promoting a tournament in the United States, with Manchester United and Arsenal playing in front of massive crowds of 80,000 in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey last weekend.

Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham United also played a second-string United side in San Diego on Wednesday.

Sovereign wealth funds or companies backed by sovereign money already own Newcastle United and Manchester City – Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi respectively.

United are also currently the subject of a bid from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, a member of the royal family and the chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank.

While these Arab countries are investing in the Premier League, the Saudis are also beefing up their domestic league, but Masters said that he is “not too concerned” about the current situation or that the English top flight will lose its popularity any time soon.

“Something new is obviously happening,” he said of the exodus of European stars to the Gulf state.

“The Saudi Pro League have stated they want to be a top-10 league by 2030. They are investing in players and managers to try to raise the profile of the league and clubs.

“But it has taken us 30 years to get to the position that we have in terms of profile, competitiveness and the revenue streams that we have.

“I wouldn’t be too concerned at the moment... In the end, the Premier League is a £6 billion-a-year (S$10.3 billion) operation in terms of revenue and that money is reinvested into the pitch. All good competitions have to have revenue streams to back them up.”