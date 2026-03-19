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Premier League away ticket cap continues for another two seasons

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MANCHESTER, England, March 19 - Premier League clubs unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend the current 30-pounds ($40) cap on away ticket prices for another two seasons, the league said in a statement, meaning the cap will have been in place for 12 consecutive campaigns.

Since the cap's implementation in 2016, it has contributed to attendance at away games increasing from 82% to 91%.

"Away fans help create the incredible atmosphere Premier League matches are renowned for," the league said in a statement.

"The Premier League and clubs also acknowledge the additional costs associated with travelling to follow their teams around the country." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.