Premier League away ticket cap continues for another two seasons

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MANCHESTER, England, March 19 - Premier League clubs unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend the current 30-pounds ($40) cap on away ticket prices for another two seasons, the league said in a statement, meaning the cap will have been in place for 12 consecutive campaigns.

Since the cap's implementation in 2016, it has contributed to attendance at away games increasing from 82% to 91%.

"Away fans help create the incredible atmosphere Premier League matches are renowned for," the league said in a statement.

"The Premier League and clubs also acknowledge the additional costs associated with travelling to follow their teams around the country." REUTERS