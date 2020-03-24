Premier League aiming for June 1 restart - report

LONDON • The English Premier League is tentatively targeting a resumption on June 1, with a view to complete the season over six weeks before making an August start to the 2020-21 campaign, the Telegraph reported on Sunday night.

It said the sketchy plan was a "best-case scenario" aimed at mitigating the heavy losses clubs are sustaining as they continue to pay wages while football remains shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 13, all elite-level football matches in the country, including the Premier League, were suspended until April 4, with that stoppage subsequently extended until April 30. While the postponement of the European Championship for a year has cleared space in the calendar for domestic competitions to finish, there is no guarantee the public health situation will ease, with the UK reporting over 5,600 Covid-19 cases and 280 deaths as of yesterday.

Player contracts, some of which end in June, could also be an issue although world governing body Fifa has said it is looking into possible "dispensations".

Under the plan being considered, the Telegraph said the Premier League and FA Cup competitions would resume with matches played behind closed doors.

The 2020-21 campaign would then get under way on Aug 8 after a short break, allowing the league to fulfil its commitments in the second of a three-year broadcast deal worth £9.2 billion (S$15.6 billion).

Separately, former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini became the first Chinese Super League (CSL) footballer to test positive for Covid-19.

The former Belgium international, who now plays for Shandong Luneng, tweeted on Sunday night: "Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe."

Shandong revealed that the 32-year-old had a normal temperature and was feeling fine, before adding that he was "having treatment at a designated medical facility" and club officials would do their "best... to help in the treatment and recovery of the player".

Fellaini is the latest high-profile name in football to catch the disease, along with the likes of Juventus duo Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi, Espanyol forward Wu Lei and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

This deals a blow to the CSL's hopes of starting its new season as early as next month. The campaign was supposed to kick off on Feb 22 before being suspended indefinitely.

Chinese officials are said to be looking into his recent travel history. He flew into Shanghai from Singapore, where he had been on transit from Europe, before taking a train to the city of Jinan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS