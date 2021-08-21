Potter relates horrors of Covid-19 as cases rise

LONDON • Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has encouraged Premier League players to get vaccinated against Covid-19 after losing a family member to the virus.

The number of positive tests in the English top flight has been on the rise recently, with 11 new cases reported in the latest round of testing on Monday.

"I've had first-hand experience of a family member that wasn't vaccinated and unfortunately lost his life with the illness," Potter said ahead of today's league home game against Watford.

"He was 48 - not the same age as the players of course, but young with two kids, so it's tragic. I would advise (vaccination) because I don't want anybody else to go through that.

"It was devastating to go through and witness, and tragic for the family. It was last week, unfortunately. It was a quick illness, (he) responded badly to it and went downhill really quickly."

Arsenal were the worst-hit side of all the Premier League teams who played over the opening weekend. Four of the 11 cases reported were their players, including captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, fellow forward Alexandre Lacazette, winger Willian and back-up goalkeeper Alex Runarsson.

With the Gunners missing their first-choice strike partnership, they were forced to give academy product Folarin Balogun his first run-out in the Premier League but slumped to a 2-0 defeat by newly promoted Brentford last Friday.

Both Lacazette and Runarsson are still recovering from Covid-19 and will miss tomorrow's home league game against Chelsea.

Aubameyang and Willian have recovered but will be given late fitness tests.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta yesterday expressed his frustration that the Brentford game was not called off, saying: "I was surprised but the regulators decided that the best thing to do was not to postpone the game."

The Gunners also confirmed the permanent signing of Norwegian Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid - the midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates - and Arteta added that the deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was all but done.

The Spaniard said of Odegaard: "Well a lot of things that he brought last season. He made us better. We needed more options, more alternatives, creativity and players that can be models in this football club."

He added: "Aaron is a really talented young goalkeeper with huge experience. He's going to bring competition which is what we want.

"Healthy competition, quality competition. We wanted a goalkeeper there and we ended with Aaron."

REUTERS