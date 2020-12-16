Potent Reds v double trouble

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho had said last week that forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are "world-class players" and it is easy to see why.

The duo have scored 19 of their 24 goals in the Premier League this season, and have combined for 12 goals in 12 games.

Such has been their impressive form that Jurgen Klopp has warned his men to be especially wary of the pair when the Reds host leaders Tottenham in the league today.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Liverpool manager said: "Harry Kane, of course, at all times, you have to make sure he is not involved and with Son, it is the same.

"The relationship they have has clicked properly. A lot of good things to say about Tottenham.

"If we keep (Kane and Son) quiet, they have a lot of others. A proper team with threats.

"(Steven) Bergwijn is important to counters. (Tanguy) Ndombele needed a bit longer but now 100 per cent there. (Giovani) Lo Celso, (Moussa) Sissoko, (Pierre-Emile) Hojbjerg, a proper unit in midfield. It works well."

Klopp also heaped praise on Mourinho, saying: "Very impressive what he has done at Spurs. The way they play this year is really good. He turned them into a results machine. Performances, if not at best, they still win, defend collectively. Impressive."

While Spurs have conceded the fewest goals (10) in the league, Klopp needs to address his side's sluggish start to games.

Sunday's 1-1 draw at Fulham was the fifth time in 12 league games in which Liverpool have trailed within 25 minutes.

With Kane and Son expected to pose a bigger threat from kick-off, Liverpool know that they must keep to their high-intensity game so that the duo are not afforded room to roam.

Top of the table

BEST ATTACK V BEST DEFENCE Liverpool are the Premier League's top scorers with 27 goals while Tottenham Hotspur have the best defence, conceding only 10 while scoring 24. LIVERPOOL TRIO V TOTTENHAM DUO Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored 59 per cent of Liverpool's goals, accounting for 16 of the Reds' tally of 27. Spurs have been even more reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who have accounted for 19 of Spurs' 24 goals - or 79 per cent. In just 12 games, the duo have also combined for 12 goals. Only Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton in 1994-95 for Blackburn have linked up for more in a single season (13).

But for all their woes at the back - the Reds have conceded 18, the most of the top six before yesterday's matches - they have the most potent strike force in the league with 27 goals scored.

Today's top-of-the-table clash, in which both teams are tied on 25 points, sees the league's best attack against the best defence, and the best home form against one of the best away records.

Comfortable wins over Leicester (3-0) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-0) in the last two matches at Anfield mean the Reds have now won 31 of their last 32 home games. Their unbeaten run also stretches back to 65 games.

But Spurs are unbeaten in their last nine away league games - their longest such run since April 2018 - and are in a good position to take at least a point at Anfield.

When asked about Klopp's "results machine" comment, Mourinho brushed it off.

He said: "I am the same guy, nothing changed, it's just perception. Jurgen says that because if you look to our results this season, we lost one in the Premier League and we lost one in the Europa League, so our results are very positive."

The Portuguese added that he needs more time to build a team capable of challenging for the league title, comparing the exact number of days Klopp has been in charge of the champions to his own tenure.

"A result machine is what Liverpool has been for the past couple of years," he said.

"We are a good team that work hard but I would say Liverpool is the result of if I'm not wrong 1,894 days of work with Jurgen. We are the result of work of 390 days... but these 390 days are fake. Because a lot of these days were not even days of work but of quarantine and days at home."

He said Gareth Bale is unlikely to feature after a bout of illness, while Japhet Tanganga is out with a shoulder injury.

Klopp, meanwhile, confirmed that Joel Matip and Naby Keita are doubtful with back issues.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am