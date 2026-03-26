Postecoglou targets revival after bruising Premier League stints

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March 26 - Former Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou said his best work is still ahead of him, despite recent setbacks.

Postecoglou lasted only 39 days at Forest before being sacked in October, after a 3-0 loss to Chelsea that left the club languishing in 17th place in the Premier League.

He had earlier guided Spurs to the Europa League title in May last year, ending a 17-year trophy drought, but was dismissed two weeks later, paying the price for a horrendous Premier League season which saw Tottenham finish 17th.

"I want to win things still. I still have that drive and passion to achieve, that has not changed," Postecoglou, 60, told SEN radio.

"Wherever I go in, there will be plenty of scepticism.

"I know whatever it is going to be, I have this thing in my head that this will be the best one I've done yet ... the recent experiences, maybe I needed them."

The Australian said he was not concerned about damage to his reputation in England and added that he had learned from his previous stints.

"You can't always be flying high and successful. Sometimes you need to cop a couple of whacks.

"It didn't work out. It's probably hurt me reputationally, probably here in the EPL for sure, but I don't worry about that.

"It didn't leave any marks on me as a person or a football manager. If anything, it allowed me to know that next time, I will seek some counsel before I bite off more than I can chew."

Both Forest and Spurs sit 16th and 17th in the table and face the threat of relegation. Forest are only two points clear of 18th-placed West Ham, while Tottenham hold a one-point cushion. REUTERS