Post-Enzo Maresca Chelsea have ‘good energy’ and are ‘hungry’ ahead of Manchester City clash

Chelsea's Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto and Reece James after the 2-2 English Premier League draw against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Dec 30, 2025.

– Chelsea Under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane has been put in the spotlight, but he is ready for what is to come as he prepares the team for the English Premier League trip to Manchester City on Jan 4.

McFarlane spoke to reporters on Jan 2 in place of the sacked Enzo Maresca, who left his role a day earlier after just 18 months in charge of the Blues.

The Italian’s exit from Stamford Bridge comes with the club fifth in the table – 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal – with just one win in their last seven top-flight games.

McFarlane, however, believes it is not all doom and gloom.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours, a whirlwind as you can imagine, but also really enjoyable and exciting. I can only be positive about it,” said the academy coach, who will take charge of the match against City.

“In all honesty, it’s exactly the same as it always has been. We’re all here for the same reason. Training was great today, there was a really good energy.

“You don’t know what to expect, really, but the energy and enthusiasm was exceptional today. They were really focused, driven and hungry. We have a massive game on Sunday.

“(Captain) Reece (James) has been brilliant, he has been a real leader in the group and helped the staff and players to get ready for Sunday.”

Chelsea were as high as third in November and were among the title contenders, after they had also crushed Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

But they have since slipped to fifth, and picked up only two points in their last three Premier League games – 2-2 draws with Bournemouth and Newcastle United and a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Despite McFarlane’s optimism, it is not looking positive for the Blues if history were to repeat itself.

City are unbeaten in their last eight league games against Chelsea, winning six, and have failed to score in only one of their last 22 such matches – a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge in December 2018.

“Ultimately, it’s a football match. It’s not about me, my first game or playing against Pep (Guardiola) – it’s Chelsea v City. Two top sides, we’ll go there and compete. We’ve seen this year how this team can do in big moments,” added McFarlane.

“We’ll pick the best team that we feel is ready to play that game and compete. I’m quite relaxed about it.

“It might be more nerve-racking and daunting when it gets closer to the game.

“I think that we know we’re up against a really good team in really good form with a great manager, but we have a really good team.”

Guardiola’s City side, despite being favourites, head into this match on the back of a 0-0 draw against Sunderland that dealt a major blow to their Premier League title hopes.

They delivered a spluttering display featuring several squandered chances as they allowed Arsenal to take control of the title race, falling four points behind the Gunners.

A win would have closed the gap to two points at the halfway point of the season, while the stalemate also meant that City’s eight-match winning run in all competitions has come to an end.

Guardiola conceded the result had left his players feeling low and he urged them to bounce back when Chelsea visit the Etihad Stadium.

“We take the point. The result is always what it is,” he said. “They are a bit heads down but we have to be heads up because in three days we have a difficult game against Chelsea.”

It was also clear how he wanted his team to improve – they had 67.7 per cent possession and 14 shots against Sunderland but could not break down a stubborn defence.

“The amount of chances we missed in the six-yard box, not difficult ones, we could not convert. We created enough chances,” he added. AFP, REUTERS