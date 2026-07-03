Portugal manager Martinez praises referee after World Cup win over Croatia

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TORONTO, July 2 - Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said his team deserved their 2-1 win over Croatia in the round of 32 at the World Cup on Thursday and praised the referee for getting the big decisions right in a pulsating match that lived up to its billing.

Portugal were awarded a penalty after a Video Assistant Referee review, which Cristiano Ronaldo slotted home to cancel out Ivan Perisic's opener. Goncalo Ramos then netted a stoppage-time header to put Portugal in front.

Croatia looked to have equalised at the very end but the last-gasp effort was ruled offside after another VAR review, prompting the team's supporters in the south end of Toronto Stadium to shower the pitch with debris.

"There were no bad decisions. Today we were fortunate," said Martinez when asked if Croatia had been robbed of a second goal by VAR.

"The chip ball showed that it was offside, the penalty was also clear. I understand the work of (Croatia coach Zlatko) Dalic in this team and it is shame that there was only one winner today."

Dalic had a different opinion on the officiating in the match, saying he was unhappy with the "bad refereeing".

Portugal will next play Spain in the round of 16 in Dallas, and Martinez expected a high-quality encounter between two European heavyweights.

"We respect the quality of Spain. I think it is going to be a fantastic match, it is going to be the European game of this World Cup," he said.

When asked how he deals with nerves during such crucial games, Martinez said he had learned to keep his emotions in check and that it was important to remain rational and calm.

Thursday's match had taken a toll though, he added.

"I have lost my hair through this, but I think it is worth it." REUTERS